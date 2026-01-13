Advertisement
Kerala Lawyer Dies After Gun Goes Off Accidentally As His Scooter Overturns

According to the police, the man lost control of his scooter while going downhill, following which the two-wheeler overturned.

Read Time: 1 min
According to police, the man used the gun for hunting purpose. (This is an AI-generated image)
Kottayam (Kerala):

A 56-year-old lawyer has died after a gun went off accidentally when his scooter skidded and overturned, police said here on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Neerurutti near Uzhavoor at around 9 pm on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Okkattu Joby, a native of Uzhavoor.

According to the police, Joby lost control of his scooter while going downhill, following which the two-wheeler overturned. Police said that a gun he was carrying got pressed during the fall and a shot was fired accidentally.

The bullet hit him on the head, and he died on the spot. Local people rushed to the area and informed the police.

The Kuravilangad police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Police added that Joby used to go hunting and the gun was meant for that purpose. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

