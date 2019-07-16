Kerala Governor Seeks Report From University On Seizure Of Answer Sheets

7 students were suspended and five of them were arrested in connection with the case.

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam has sought a report from the Kerala University vice-chancellor on the seizure of several bundles of answer sheets and an office seal of the Director of Physical Education from the house of an Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader allegedly involved in the stabbing of a student.

Kerala University vice-chancellor VP Mahadevan Pillai on Monday asked the Controller of Examinations to conduct a detailed probe into the recovery of answer sheets from the house of SFI leader Sivarenjith, who had been arrested along with AN Nazeem, another accused in the case.

"Sought an urgent report from Vice Chancellor, University of Kerala on the reported seizure of bundles of university answer sheets & seal of Dir, Physical Education from the house of an accused in the murder attempt case in #UniversityCollege, Thiruvananthapuram," the governor, who is also the chancellor of the university, tweeted.

Seven students were suspended from the university and five of them were arrested in connection with the case. Those arrested belonged to the pro-CPI(M) Students Federation of India.

On July 12, Akhil, a third year Political Science student, was attacked when he was sitting under a tree along with friends in the university campus.

