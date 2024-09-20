Kerala Female Actor Accused Of Running Sex Racket; Complaint Filed

The woman alleged that the woman actor was running a sex racket.

A woman on Thursday levelled allegations of running a sex racket against a female actor, who is currently a complainant in separate rape and sexual harassment cases involving notable Malayalam cinema personalities.

The woman, who is also a relative of the complainant actor, alleged that she was taken to Chennai for a film audition where she was presented before many people for sexual favours.

The woman in a video alleged that she was a minor at that time when she was taken to Chennai by the female actor.

She also alleged that the woman actor was running a sex racket.

However, the female actor vehemently denied the allegations and said the woman relative owed her some money and these allegations were to shift attention from her complaint against the high-profile actors.

The female actor had recently made accusations against prominent actors Mukesh, Jayasurya and Idavela Babu among others.

The woman, who raised the allegations, lodged a complaint with the state police chief against the female actor on Thursday.

It is learnt that the complaint would be forwarded to the special investigation team, which is currently probing all allegations in connection with the actors.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against many high-profile Malayalam film personalities following the allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)