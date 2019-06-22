'Will Not Protect Him': Kerala CPM Leader On Rape-Accused Son

"My son is responsible for his own actions," Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, whose son has been charged for rape and cheating has said that neither he nor his party will do anything to protect him.

He also denied allegations that his family was contacted by the 33-year-old woman on whose complaint the Mumbai police registered the case against Binoy Kodiyeri, elder son of the Marxist veteran.

"Neither my party (CPI-M) nor I will protect Binoy Kodiyeri. He is an adult. He lives independently and is responsible for his actions," Mr Balakrishnan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, speaking publicly on the matter for the first time.

The CPI(M) leader said he does not even know his son's whereabouts. When reporters persisted with questions, he shot back saying he was not an officer of the Mumbai Police.

Mr Balakrishnan, who met the media for the first time since the controversy erupted a few days ago, said he has not seen his son for the last few days.

A former bar dancer from Mumbai has alleged in her complaint that she had been raped by Binoy Kodiyeri, who had promised to marry her. She also claimed that two have an 8-year-old son.

On Thursday, the police sent a notice to Binoy Kodiyeri, asking him to appear within 72 hours before the investigating officers probing the case.

Two Mumbai Police personnel along with local police visited his ancestral home in Kerala's Kannur and handed over the notice to his relatives.