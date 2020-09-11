Kerala CPI(M) Activist Allegedly Dies By Suicide, Note Blames Partymen: Cops

Police have filed a case and probing the incident (Representational)

A CPI(M) activist allegedly died by suicide at a property bought by the party in rural Thiruvananthapuram, according to police who are probing the case.

The 41-year-old woman was also an ASHA worker.

Local police have said that a suicide note has been found. The note accuses two men, Rajan and Joy - who are also CPI(M) workers - for allegedly mentally torturing her.

The incident came to light around midnight on Thursday and police have filed a case.

"Preliminary enquiry indicates this to be suicide. Case has been registered. Probe is underway," the local police station has said.

CPI(M) Thiruvananthapuram District Secretary Anavoor Nagappan told NDTV that the party never received a complaint against them before.

"The woman who allegedly died by suicide is a CPI(M) activist, and the two men are CPI(M) local committee members. The party never recieved a complaint against them before. The party is probing this case since they have been named in the suicide note. All necessary action will be taken," Anavoor Nagappan said.

Police officials say the property, though bought by CPI(M), was not used by the party and the woman's house is right next to it.

Indian Union Muslim League State Secretary MK Muneer called the incident "shocking" and called for strict action.

"The death of ASHA Worker in CPM office building in Udiyankulangara, Thiruvananthapuram, after continuous torture by party leaders, is really shocking. Hope the police will take stringent action against the party leaders. This is utterly shameful," he tweeted.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)