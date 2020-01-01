Kerala Assembly Passes Anti-Citizenship Law Resolution

Kerala Assembly passed the resolution seeking withdrawal of the Citizenship law.

A day after Kerala Assembly passed the resolution seeking withdrawal of the Citizenship law, CPI (M) leader Prakash Karat said that it was a request to the Central government to take back the "unconstitutional" Citizenship Act.

Mr Karat said that the Assembly urged the Centre to roll back the Citizenship law as it feels that the law is discriminatory in nature.

"Objections can be raised against any bill passed by the parliament. Everyone has the right to say that any law is wrong. Since the state felt that this Citizenship Amendment Act is unconstitutional, the Assembly urged the Centre to back it since it cannot strike the law down," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said the Assembly resolution was not against the law. "The Assembly has not taken any unlawful step. They (the Centre) are attacking the Constitution which cannot be allowed," Mr Karat said.

Following this, BJP MP and spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation.

"Citizenship law is a central law passed by both Houses of Parliament. If you are passing a resolution against it that means you are making a mockery of the Indian Constitution. In this case, Pinarayi Vijayan should resign from the (state) government and say I don't have trust in the Constitution," Mr Rao said.

Reacting to the opposition to the resolution, Mr Vijayan on Wednesday said, "The resolution passed by Kerala (Assembly) is against the unconstitutional Act passed by the Centre. It has been noticed by the whole country."

He said that any challenges arising out of the move will be "faced together by Kerala".