Former Kerala Minister Ebrahim Kunju Gets Bail In Flyover Corruption Case

Ebrahim Kunju is accused in connection with a scam related to the Palarivattom flyover (File)

The Kerala High Court has granted bail to former PWD minister and IUML MLA VK Ebrahim Kunju in the Palarivattom flyover scam case on Friday.

Kunju is accused in connection with a scam related to the Palarivattom flyover, which was inaugurated in October 2016 and closed for traffic merely three years later after flaws were detected in the same in July 2017.

Earlier last month, the High Court had granted bail to BV Nagesh, who was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau of the state government in the Palarivattom flyover scam case on November 18.

The Vigilance Bureau informed the Court that it had no objection on the grant of bail to Nagesh.

Nagesh is the owner of Nagesh Consultancy, the company that was entrusted with the construction of the Palarivattom flyover in Ernakulam district.