Kerala Maintains Good Performance To Contain COVID-19 Spread: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala has maintained good performance to contain the spread of COVID-19 outbreak, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

In a daily briefing, the Chief Minister gave the details about four indicators where the state has performed well, that is, in mortality rate, disease spread, testing and recovery.

"Kerala presently has a case fatality rate (deaths per 100 positive cases) of 0.39 per cent as compared to the national average of 2.67 per cent, whereas the world average stands at 4.38 per cent. The neighbouring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have much higher case fatality rates. The number of deaths per million in Kerala is 0.9 as against the national figure of 17," the Chief Minister said.