4 Kerala MLAs Test Positive For Covid After Attending Assembly Session

Four MLAs in Kerala have tested positive for COVID-19 after participating in the ongoing session of the Assembly.

The members representing Neyyattinkara, Kollam, and Peermedu - --K Ansalan (CPI-M), Mukesh (CPI-M) and E S Bijimol (CPI)- are the lawmakers who have tested positive. The name of the other MLA is being witheld as he has not given permission to carry his name.

While Mr Alansar have been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital, Mukesh and ES Bijimol are under observation at their homes.