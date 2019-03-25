29-Year-Old Kerala Man Arrested For Raping Woman In CPM Office: Police

Palakkad, Kerala: Prakashan was arrested and produced before the local court (Representational)

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside the CPM's area committee office at Cheruplassery in Palakkad district, police said Sunday.

Prakashan was arrested Saturday night and produced before the local court. He was remanded to 14 days judicial custody, they said.

The incident came to light after police found a new born baby girl abandoned on the road side on March 16.

They traced her mother who told the police that the child's father was Prakashan, who had allegedly raped her inside the Communist Party of India (Marxist) office 10 months ago.

The woman also claimed in her complaint filed on March 21 that she had gone to the party office for preparation of a college magazine when the incident occurred.

The victim and the accused youth activist had earlier studied together in a private college at Cheruplassery.

The woman too was charged for abandoning the baby, police said.

