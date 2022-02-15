Boss Gifts Mercedes SUV To His Employee Of 22 Years In Kerala

Kerala: This is not the first time that Mr Shaji has gifted a car to his employee.

It is usually with a gold coin - that's typically how honesty and hard work of employees are rewarded down south. But the owner of a retail chain in Kerala has recently gifted his trusted staff a brand-new Benz GLA Class 220D, an SUV worth about Rs 45 lakh.

The boss in the news is AK Shaji, who owns myG, a retailer of consumer electronics and home appliances in Kerala.

His 'gifted' staff is CR Anish, who has been "a pillar of support" for him for over 22 years. Mr Anish, who has been associated with his employer long before myG was founded, has worked in various capacities in the company, including in the marketing, maintenance and business development units of the firm. He is currently myG's Chief Business Development Officer.

In an Instagram video that Mr Shaji shared, he was all praise for his trusted lieutenant and was seen thanking him profusely.

"Ani has been with me for the last 22 years even before I started myG. He is a strong pillar and a mainstay for me. He has never disappointed me. His brotherly affection and immense focus and dedication towards work supported me a lot. I consider Anish as a partner and not an employee," Mr Shaji's Instagram post reads.

This is not the first time that Mr Shaji has gifted a car to his employee. Two years ago, he gifted cars to six of his employees. Among his larger-than-life gifts are foreign trips to employees.