AMMA Demands Woman Judge To Probe Kidnap Case Involving Actor Dileep

Dileep, one of the main accused in the kidnap case, was taken back by Kerala film body AMMA (File Photo)

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists or AMMA, led by superstar Mohanlal, on Friday filed a petition in the Kerala High Court pleading that a woman judge should hear the actress kidnap case.

The petition, which was filed by two AMMA office bearers, Honey Rose and Rachana Narayankutty, will be heard next week.

The move comes after the recently-formed Womens Collective in Cinema or WCC and several others severely criticised AMMA for the way the association has been handling the case.

Trouble stared soon after Mohanlal took over as AMMA President last month and took back Dileep, one of the main accused in the case, into the Association.

Four leading actresses, including the victim, quit AMMA in protest whereas another 14 announced their decision to quit citing lack of fairness.