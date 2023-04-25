'Best 45 Mins Of My Life': Actor Unni Mukundan After 'Dream' Meet With PM

Unni Mukundan said he would never forget a word which the PM Modi had told him.

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan had cherished a dream to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and talk to him in Gujarati since his teenage years.

When he got a chance to meet him in person, that too for 45 minutes, in Kochi on Monday night, the "Malikappuram" actor's joy knew no bounds and said he was yet to recover from the excitement.

In a late night Facebook post, the 35-year old Mukundan said this is the "most electrifying post" from his social media handle.

Thanking PM Modi for the meeting, the actor, who had lived over 20 years in Gujarat, recalled seeing him from far as a 14-year old.

"Thank you sir, from seeing you afar as a 14-year old and now finally meeting you, I'm yet to recover!" he said in the Facebook post.

He also did not hide his excitement when the PM greeted him in Gujarati "Kem cho Bhaila" on stage during the 'Yuvam' programme in Kochi on Monday evening.

"Your, "Kem cho Bhaila" on stage literally shook me up! It was one big dream that I had to meet u and talk to you in Gujarati! It's done and what a way it has been! 45 mins of your time, is the best 45 mins of my life!" Mr Mukundan said.

The actor also said he would never forget a word which the PM had told him and every advice from him would be put into practice and implemented.

"I will never forget a word you told me…every advice will be put to practice and implemented! Aavtha rehjo Sir, JaishriKrsn Narendra Modi PMO India," the Facebook post further said.

Unni Mukundan also shared some pictures of his meeting the PM along with the Facebook post.