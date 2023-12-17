56-Year-Old Kerala Woman Raped, Accused Arrested: Police

Further investigation is underway.

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 56-year-old woman in Kerala's Ernakulam, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place on December 13 when the accused, identified as Firdous Ali, lured the victim on the pretext of a job.

"The 56-year-old woman, who was returning after looking for a job in Kochi, was taken away in an auto on the promise that she would be taken to the metro station. He then took her to a swamp near the railway yard and raped her," police said.

After a thorough investigation, the accused was identified and taken into custody in Kochi. The accused will be produced in court today, police said.

The police further stated that the victim woman is being treated for her injuries at Kalamassery Medical College here.

