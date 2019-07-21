4 Dead, 3 Missing As Heavy After Days Of Heavy Rain In Kerala

The weather office had issued a red alert in Kasargod and Idukki districts.

Four people have died and three, including two fishermen from Tamil Nadu, are missing as rains continued to hit Kerala. A red alert being issued in Kerala's asargod, Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur districts till July 23.

The India Meteorological Department has issued red alert in Kasargod and Idukki districts on July 21, and Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts on July 22. It has also predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Kannur and Kasargod districts of the southern state on July 23.

The weatherman has also issued orange alert in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram till July 25.

Even though the intensity of rains has reduced, coastal areas of the state continue to bore the brunt of the rough sea.

The Kerala government has asked tourists to stay away from Shankumugham Beach in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, citing danger.

The IMD has also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea.

According to sources of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), hundreds of houses from coastal areas of the state have been evacuated.

In the hilly Idukki district, a minor landslide occurred Saturday morning at Konnathady village, causing crop loss. There were no casualties, official sources said, adding people have been advised against travelling to hilly areas.

A total of 12 relief camps have been set up for those living in low-lying areas and whose homes have been flooded.

According to SDMA, 13 houses have been fully damaged so far and 71 partially in the state.

"As of now, we have opened two relief camps in Kasargod. Nearly 15 persons have been shifted there. There are many others who have opted to move to their relatives," a disaster management official from Kasargod said.

The Central Water Commission website said water in Periyar, Pamba and Chaliyar rivers in the state is rising.

In the northernmost Kasaragod district where red alert has been issued, the maximum rainfall recorded was 9 cm, whereas certain places in Kannur received 9.7 cm rain.

