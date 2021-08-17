2 Women Arrested In Kerala For Alleged Links With Terror Group ISIS: Report

Two women were arrested by NIA in Kerala for allegedly propagating ideology of terror group ISIS

Two women were taken into custody on Tuesday by the officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Kerala's Kannur for allegedly propagating ideology of terror group ISIS through social media, the police said.

Confirming the development, a senior police officer told news agency PTI that the women were held from their residences in Thana, a commercial suburb in the Kannur city.

He, however, did not divulge more details of anti-terror agency NIA's actions.

Reports from Kannur said that the NIA had earlier carried out raids at their residences following the arrest of another person of their group from Kannur in March this year.

The group in which they were active allegedly propagated ISIS ideology through a social media platform called Chronicle Foundation, reports said.



