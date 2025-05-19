Terror Bid Foiled In Hyderabad, 2 Men Arrested For Planning Blasts

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A major terror plot was foiled in Hyderabad with the arrest of two men linked to an ISIS module. Police recovered explosives from their premises. The arrests follow rising tensions after a deadly attack in Pahalgam, prompting increased vigilance.

A major terror bid was foiled in Hyderabad on Sunday after two men, suspected of planning blasts in the city, were arrested. According to the police, the two accused, Siraj Ur Rehman (29) and Syed Sameer (28), have suspected links with an ISIS module in Saudi Arabia.

A joint operation by the counter-intelligence cell of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana police first arrested Rehman from Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram after a tip-off. Rehman then revealed details to the police that led to the arrest of the second suspect, Sameer from Hyderabad, officials said.

The police have recovered explosive materials, including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder, from the suspects' premises, officials added.

The two arrested men are currently in custody and will be produced before a court soon, the police said.

Officials also urged the public to maintain vigilance and cooperation.

This comes shortly after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and the increased tensions with Pakistan. Amid this, the Centre had warned states that there could be an attempt to activate sleeper cells.

Twenty-six people, including one Nepali national, were killed and many others were injured as multiple terrorists descended on Baisaran Valley, known as "Mini Switzerland" - a tourist hotspot with rolling hills and verdant orchards - and opened fire last month. According to eyewitnesses, as the gunshots rang out, there was panic among the tourists who ran for cover. However, there was no place for them to hide in the wide, open space. Following this, India took strong measures against Pakistan by suspending the decades-long Indus Water Treaty and sending the Pakistani nationals back to their country.

On the intervening night of May 7 and 8, India launched Operation Sindoor to target terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack. The operation escalated bilateral tensions as it led to strikes and counter-strikes between the two nations. Four days later, the two countries reached an agreement to stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea.