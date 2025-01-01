School Bus Flips Over In Kerala, Class 5 Student Falls, Crushed Under Wheels

A Class 5 student was killed after a school bus she was travelling in flipped over in Kerala's Kannur on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 4pm in Valakkai in Sreekantapuram, when the bus belonging to Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Kurumathur panchayat, with 15 students onboard, was travelling down a slope while entering a highway. The students were getting dropped home after school.

According to the police, 11-year-old Nedya S Rajesh was thrown out of the bus and crushed under the wheels after the driver lost control. Sources said an alleged brake failure caused the accident but the police said a detailed probe is underway.

Thirteen students, who sustained injuries, were rushed to Taliparamba Taluk Hospital by local residents for treatment. The girl's body was shifted to Government Medical College at Pariyaram.

There was no immediate comment from the school authorities.

Police said a case under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125 (A) (endanger human life or personal safety due to negligence or recklessness), and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the driver.

Meanwhile, the residents blamed the "unscientific design" of the road for the accident and alleged such incidents occur frequently in the area.