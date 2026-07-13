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2 Of A Family Found Dead, 2 Critical, Suicide Pact Suspected

Police suspect the family consumed poison as part of the alleged suicide attempt due to severe financial distress.

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2 Of A Family Found Dead, 2 Critical, Suicide Pact Suspected
Police rushed to the house after receiving a distress call from the son on Monday (Representational)
  • Two family members, Sibi and Aleena, died in a suspected suicide pact in Pazhanji.
  • Sibi's wife Beena and son Adithyan are critically ill and hospitalized after the incident.
  • Police found Sibi's body in a well and Aleena hanging inside the house.
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Thrissur:

A suspected suicide pact has left two members of a family dead at Pazhanji near Kunnamkulam here on Monday, while two others are battling for their lives at a local hospital, police said.

The man and daughter who died were identified as Sibi (50) and Aleena (18), residents of Pazhanji.

Sibi's wife Beena (45) and their 17-year-old son Adithyan are undergoing treatment in critical condition.

Police said they rushed to the house after receiving a distress call from Adithyan on Monday morning.

Sibi's body was found in a well, while Aleena was found hanging inside the house.

Beena and Adithyan were found unconscious and were rushed to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition, police said.

Police suspect the family consumed poison as part of the alleged suicide attempt.

According to the preliminary investigation, severe financial distress may have driven the family to take the extreme step.

Sibi had returned from the Gulf after losing his job, police said.

The bodies have been shifted to Kunnamkulam Taluk Hospital for postmortem examination and will be handed over to the relatives thereafter.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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Kerala Suicide Attempt, Family Deaths Pazhanji, Financial Distress Suicide
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