2 Of A Family Found Dead, 2 Critical, Suicide Pact Suspected

A suspected suicide pact has left two members of a family dead at Pazhanji near Kunnamkulam here on Monday, while two others are battling for their lives at a local hospital, police said.

The man and daughter who died were identified as Sibi (50) and Aleena (18), residents of Pazhanji.

Sibi's wife Beena (45) and their 17-year-old son Adithyan are undergoing treatment in critical condition.

Police said they rushed to the house after receiving a distress call from Adithyan on Monday morning.

Sibi's body was found in a well, while Aleena was found hanging inside the house.

Beena and Adithyan were found unconscious and were rushed to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition, police said.

Police suspect the family consumed poison as part of the alleged suicide attempt.

According to the preliminary investigation, severe financial distress may have driven the family to take the extreme step.

Sibi had returned from the Gulf after losing his job, police said.

The bodies have been shifted to Kunnamkulam Taluk Hospital for postmortem examination and will be handed over to the relatives thereafter.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

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