2-Day-Old's Body Flushed Down The Toilet At A Clinic In Kerala, Parents Missing

On Friday morning, when Dr Abdul Rehman, who runs a clinic next to his house in Palakkad district, noticed obstruction in the toilet bowl, he called the plumber.
According to the police, when the plumbers were trying to unblock the toilet, they noticed something which looked like a ball. As they tried to pull it out, they were shocked to see her head pop up. The body of the newborn, her placenta still attached, was stuck in the duct.
The police suspect that her parents brought the girl to the clinic on pretext of consultation and flushed the baby down the toilet. However, as the placenta was intact, the mother could have delivered her inside the washroom.
The records of all the patients are being checked, a police officer said.
Meanwhile, her body has been sent to Thrissur medical college for postmortem.