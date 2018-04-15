2-Day-Old's Body Flushed Down The Toilet At A Clinic In Kerala, Parents Missing When the plumbers were trying to unblock the toilet, they noticed something which looked like a ball. As they tried to pull it out, they were shocked to see her head pop up

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT The infant's body was stuck in a duct. Palakkad, Kerala: A clogged toilet at a clinic led to the body of a two-day-old girl in Kerala. Her tiny body was reportedly flushed down the toilet and recovered only when the plumbers tried clear the passage.



On Friday morning, when Dr Abdul Rehman, who runs a clinic next to his house in Palakkad district, noticed obstruction in the toilet bowl, he called the plumber.



According to the police, when the plumbers were trying to unblock the toilet, they noticed something which looked like a ball. As they tried to pull it out, they were shocked to see her head pop up. The body of the newborn, her placenta still attached, was stuck in the duct.



The police suspect that her parents brought the girl to the clinic on pretext of consultation and flushed the baby down the toilet. However, as the placenta was intact, the mother could have delivered her inside the washroom.



The records of all the patients are being checked, a police officer said.



The doctor filed a complaint and a case of unnatural death was filed. "Investigations are underway. We are analysing the records, but we haven't been able to identify her parents yet," police sources told NDTV.



Meanwhile, her body has been sent to Thrissur medical college for postmortem.



