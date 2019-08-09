Maharashtra Woman Abandoned Newborn In Public Toilet: Police

Police have identified and charged the woman for abandoning the baby

A woman has been charged for allegedly abandoning her newborn baby in a public toilet near Thane in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The baby, a girl, was spotted by a woman who heard her cries in the wee hours of Thursday when she went to the toilet in Mumbra town to answer nature's call, they said.

Later, with the help of a social worker, the child was shifted to Kalwa Civic Hospital, the police added.

The woman who rescued the baby later filed a complaint and also gave information about the suspect after making enquiries in the area, they said.

The accused woman has been identified and booked under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years by parent or person having care of it) of the IPC, an official said.

