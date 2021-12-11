12,000 Ducks Culled In Kerala's Alappuzha In View Of Bird Flu Cases

Kerala reported bird flu cases in the Alappuzha district. (Representational)

After Kerala reported bird flu cases in the Alappuzha district, a total of 12,000 ducks were culled in ward number 10 of the Thakazhi gram panchayat on Friday.

More samples from different areas have also been sent to Bhopal for testing and the identification of bird flu cases.

This comes after Alapuzha District Collector chaired an emergency meeting on Friday and decided to intensify the actions to prevent the bird flu from spreading to other areas.

The cases have been confirmed in ward number 10 of the Thakazhi gram panchayat and the area has been declared as a containment zone. The movement of vehicles and people in that area have been prohibited.

The District Administration banned the use and sale of eggs, meat and manure of ducks, chickens, quails and domestic birds in the affected areas. This restriction will be applicable in Champakulam, Nedumudi, Muttar, Viyapuram, Karuvatta, Thrikkunnapuzha, Thakazhi, Purakkad, Ambalapuzha South, Ambalapuzha North, Edathva panchayats and Harippad Municipality area.

In the meeting, it has also been decided to complete the process of culling the birds and bury them safely within a radius of one kilometre in the 10th ward of Thakazhi panchayat.

The local police were instructed to support these activities and to conduct surveillance in the area. The Department of Animal Welfare will ensure the service of Rapid Response Teams and bury the birds.

Rapid Response Teams will be deployed in areas where the bird flu has been confirmed and preventive medicines will be distributed to the people.

The Assistant Forest Conservator has been assigned to monitor and examine whether the migrant birds were infected with the disease. The collector directed the animal husbandry department to submit daily reports on bird flu prevention activities.