Ahead Of Karnataka Swearing-In Ceremony, Yeddyurappa Turns Yediyurappa

BS Yeddyurappa, who is said to believe in numerology, has not completed a full term until now.

Things have changed for Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, and that goes for more than just his political fortunes. He has now reverted to spelling his name the old way, with an "i" instead of the second "d".

When the 76-year-old BJP legislator from Shikaripura takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka at the Raj Bhawan for the fourth time this evening, it will be as BS Yediyurappa. Besides writing his name this way in a letter staking claim to form the government to Governor Vajubhai Vala, he has also altered his Twitter handle to reflect the same spelling.

Incidentally, this was how the BJP leader spelt his name through most of his political career - from the time he won his first civic body election in 1975 to being appointed as the Chief Minister for the first time in alliance with Deve Gowda's Janata Dal Secular over 12 years ago. However, it was around then that he changed his name to Yeddyurappa reportedly on the advice of numerologists.

BS Yediyurappa is being sworn in as Chief Minister three days after the Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition led by HD Kumaraswamy collapsed on the floor of the state assembly after losing a crucial floor test. While as many as 105 legislators voted against the government in the trust vote, the government could secure just 99. Mr Kumaraswamy submitted his resignation to the Governor the same day, but was asked to stay on as caretaker Chief Minister until he is replaced by a BJP pick.

Earlier today, BS Yediyurappa met Mr Vala and urged him to schedule the oath ceremony for the same evening. Although he has been given time to prove his majority by July 31, sources say he may seek a trust vote on Monday. "I am 101% confident of getting the numbers," he told NDTV confidently.

Despite becoming the Karnataka Chief Minister thrice in his political career so far, the BJP leader has never completed a full term. His last stint was just 48 hours long. Sworn in right after the Karnataka election last year yielded no clear winner, BS Yediyurappa resigned ahead of a trust vote that he seemed sure to lose. The Congress and the Janata Dal Secular then tied up to keep the BJP out of power in the state.

