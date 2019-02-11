Karnataka Speaker Wants 'Bribery' Audio, Aired By HD Kumaraswamy, Probed

HD Kumaraswamy told the speaker that he will set up the special team.

After HD Kumaraswamy released two audio clips to claim that former chief minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa was trying to lure lawmakers to topple his coalition government, the speaker of the Karnataka Assembly has asked the Karnataka Chief Minister to set up a special investigative team or an SIT to probe the issue.

"Won't take any hasty decision," speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said today.

However, the opposition said there was no need for an SIT.

The issue of alleged horse trading echoed in the Lok Sabha as well, where Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge repeated the charge during the Zero Hour. Congress members, including Sonia Gandhi, staged a walkout, but returned a few minutes later.

Dismissing the allegations, Union minister Sadananda Gowda claimed the infighting between the Congress and the JD(S) in Karnataka is no secret and that both parties are doing "fake activities".

Mr Kumaraswamy had on Friday claimed he had proof of the BJP attempting to poach legislators of the ruling coalition as part of what is being called "Operation Lotus". The two audio clips, he said, exposed BS Yeddyurappa who can be heard trying to lure lawmakers on the tape.

HD Kumaraswamy had told reporters that Mr Yeddyurappa called JDS lawmaker Naganagouda's son Sharan and tried to entice his father. In the clip, a man is heard offering money and ministerial berth, besides assuring the JDS legislator's son about "taking care" of the assembly speaker and the judges in case the Anti-Defection Law is invoked.

Reacting to the allegations, Mr Yeddyurappa dismissed the audio clips as ''fake'' and "a concocted story". He accused HD Kumaraswamy of indulging in ''third grade'' politics and said he was ready to face any inquiry into an audio clip about his alleged bid to destabilise the coalition government in the state.

Mr Yedyurappa pointed out that the Chief Minister had himself sent the lawmaker's son to him and agreed that he spoke to Sharan Gouda, but censured HD Kumaraswamy for releasing only a part of the audio that he wanted.

"I will retire from politics if it (the allegation) is proved... If I had spoken like this (about the speaker), if it is proved... I will resign as an MLA and quit politics," he said.

The ruling coalition partners in Karnataka -- the Congress and the JDS -- have been accusing the BJP of trying to dethrone their nine-month old government with various offers, including bribe in cash and ministerial berths. The BJP has rejected all such claims.

"Being the chief minister of Karnataka, speaking like this without evidence doesn't look nice. More than 11 MLAs aren't going to attend the budget session," BS Yeddyurappa told NDTV.

The BJP has filed a complaint against the Karnataka chief minister.

Mr Kumaraswamy stressed that he might be a film producer, but this (audio clip) is not fake.