Won't Allow Moral Policing In Karnataka, Says Karnataka Chief Minister

There is no question of compromise on the issue of protecting the harmony and secular heritage of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday as he asserted that hate politics will not be tolerated and the environment of fear would be eradicated.

Those who take the law into their hands and carry out communal riots will be punished according to the statute, he said. Moral policing which weakens the moral strength of the police will not be allowed and the education sector will not be allowed to be "adulterated" in the name of New Education Policy, Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister gave these assurances in a meeting held with more than 40 writers and heads of various organisations at his home office 'Krishna' in Bengaluru.

He also congratulated the writers for taking a firm stand against the BJP, which is putting the country at risk and destroying the pluralism of this soil and for volunteering to warn the people in this regard during the election, his office said in a release.

The act of polluting children's minds through texts and lessons cannot be condoned, Mr Siddaramaiah said. "As the academic year has started, we will discuss and take action so that the education of the children is not disturbed," he said.

He also assured that "false cases" against Kannada activists, farmers-labour-Dalit movements, literary figures and writers will be withdrawn.

Noting that the education sector will not be allowed to be "adulterated" in the name of NEP, the Chief Minister said a separate meeting would be convened in this regard once again to discuss it comprehensively and take strict decisions.

Mr Siddaramaiah also said he has already issued stern instructions to the Director General of Police to take strict action against moral policing, slanderous trolls and those who threaten writers.

