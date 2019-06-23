Upset Over Congress Leaders Remarks, HD Deve Gowda Meets Son Kumaraswamy

Earlier, HD Deve Gowda had said there is "no doubt that there will be mid-term election". (FILE PHOTO)

Veteran Karnataka politician and Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda on Sunday met his son and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy amid turmoil in the state's coalition government.

According to sources, the JDS supremo is not happy with some of the developments and comments of most of the Congress lawmakers and leaders in the state.

Earlier, Deve Gowda had said there is "no doubt that there will be mid-term election", setting off alarm bells. The former prime minister, however, later clarified that he was referring to the local body election and not the state election.

Mr Kumaraswamy drew criticism from senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily who openly slammed him for his "five-star" stay even during his village tour in Kalburgi.

"Simply sitting after becoming a chief minister or minister does not work. It is important to concentrate on schemes and their implementation. Chief ministers or ministers roaming villages does not work," Mr Moily said.

Mr Kumaraswamy had met former MP and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge right before his village tour.

Deve Gowda has conveyed his message indirectly to the Congress high-command to make sure that dissent amongst MLAs should be resolved.

In the recently-concluded Lok sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party had won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it, leaving just one seat each to the Congress and the JD(S) in Karnataka.

The BJP is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225-member Karnataka Assembly, while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from Bahujan Samaj Party.