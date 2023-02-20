Caught On CCTV, Man With Body Of Delivery Agent He Had Killed Over iPhone

The accused even bought petrol to burn the victim's body, said police.

A 20-year-old man in Karnataka, who had ordered an iPhone online, allegedly murdered the delivery agent as he was unable to pay for it.

Hemanth Dutt stabbed EKart delivery agent Hemanth Naik multiple times on February 7 at his home in Hassan district, causing his death.

EKart is a subsidiary of e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Dutt stuffed the victim's body in a sack and kept it at his house for three days before burning it near a railway track, according to investigations. He even bought petrol to burn the body and destroy evidence, said police.

The police launched an investigation after the victim's brother Manju Naik reported him missing.

Dutt was captured on CCTV cameras riding a two-wheeler with the body towards railway tracks. He was also seen buying petrol in a bottle from a petrol pump two days earlier.