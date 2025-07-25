On Camera, Karnataka Petrol Pump Staff Refuses To Refuel Bike Over Smoking, Assaulted

In Karnataka, when a group of men visited a fuel station to get their bikes refuelled, they were denied petrol simply because they were smoking at the bunk. Instead of accepting the safety advice, the men engaged in a physical altercation and assaulted the petrol pump staff. The men were arrested after a police complaint. The incident, which occurred at the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) petrol bunk in Herur village, was recorded on CCTV.

On Thursday night, after visiting their friend Yuvraj's house, the four men - Yuvraj, Darshan, Manjunath, and Hitesh - stopped at the petrol bunk to refuel their bikes. At that time, Yuvraj and another man were reportedly smoking. Keeping safety in mind, the fuel staff station advised the two men against smoking at the bunk. However, this didn't sit well with the group of friends.

Safety advice led to a verbal argument, and the staff refused to provide petrol.

Enraged, Hitesh initiated the assault, and soon, his friends joined him. In the CCTV video, a man can be seen pushing the other away in an attempt to resolve the dispute. The other man angrily throws a stick to the ground. He walks away but soon turns around, picks up a chair lying on the ground, runs towards a man, presumably a petrol pump staff and launches an attack.

The injured petrol bunk staff filed a complaint at the Gubbi Police Station, after which the four men were arrested.