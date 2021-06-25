Two Arrested Day After Bengaluru BJP Ex-Corporator Murdered In Broad Daylight

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said police used force after the accused attacked them. (Representational)

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of former BJP corporator Rekha Kadiresh in broad daylight in Bengaluru yesterday.

Ms Kadiresh was stabbed several times outside her office in the city's Cottonpet locality yesterday morning, soon after she had supervised the distribution of free breakfast and food material to the poor.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The former corporator's husband had been murdered in 2018.

Police said the motive behind the daylight murder is being investigated.

According to a PTI report, police have said that directions of the CCTV cameras outside the former corporator's office had been altered before she was attacked. Police are checking the footage of other CCTV cameras in the vicinity.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told NDTV that the two accused tried to attack policemen before they were arrested. "When police went to arrest them, they were hiding in the bushes and tried to attack the police. In the process, police had to use force. After using force, they were taken into custody. Police are conducting an investigation. We have clues about the remaining accused too. And we are sure that by tonight, we can apprehend the remaining culprits," the police commissioner said.

Revenue Minister R Ashok said the investigation will unravel the motive behind the crime. "Police already have a clue about all the culprits who murdered the former BJP corporator. This morning too, I spoke to police officers. Five people are already in police custody. What is the intention, whether it is political or related to money, we can find out only after an investigation," he told NDTV.