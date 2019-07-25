Top Court Allows 2 Karnataka Legislators To Withdraw Plea For Floor Test

The top court allowed 2 Karnataka MLAs to withdraw their plea for an immediate floor test

The Supreme Court today allowed two Independent legislators from Karnataka to withdraw their plea seeking a direction to state assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to conduct "forthwith" floor test on a trust motion moved by the HD Kumaraswamy government.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submissions of the senior lawyers representing the speaker and Mr Kumaraswamy that they have no objection to the withdrawal of the petition.

The bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose then allowed the counsel for legislators - R Shankar and H Nagesh - to withdraw the plea on the ground that it has now become infructuous after the floor test on Tuesday evening.

The top court expressed displeasure over the senior lawyers not-appearing before it for seeking the withdrawal of the plea.

"When you want an urgent listing, you come before us - night, day or midnight. But when the court wants a counsel, he chooses not to appear," the bench observed.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka headed by Mr Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday with 99 members voting for the motion and 105 against it in a House with an effective strength of 205 members.



