Students Help Clean School Toilet In Siddaramaiah Constituency, Video Viral

The incident took place in Bilagerehundi village in the Varuna Assembly constituency around 20 days ago

Read Time: 2 mins
The school has around 130 students and offers classes from first to seventh standard.

School is meant to be a place where children learn, grow, and feel safe, but a video that has surfaced on social media shows quite the opposite. The footage shows government school students allegedly being made to fetch water from a sump to clean a school toilet in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Varuna constituency.

In the video, students can be heard saying that their teachers instructed them to draw water and pour it into the toilet. One child is seen climbing into the water sump while another stands nearby with a bucket.

The incident took place in Bilagerehundi village in the Varuna Assembly constituency. According to the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), the incident occurred nearly 20 days ago but has only recently come to light.

The matter surfaced after a parent filed a complaint with the Block Education Officer, which was subsequently forwarded to the DDPI. Acting on the complaint, the DDPI has formed an inquiry team to investigate the incident.

The team is expected to visit the school today for an inspection. The DDPI has also stated that if the headmaster is found guilty, strict action will be taken, including the possibility of dismissal.

The school has around 130 students and offers classes from first to seventh standard.

