6 Boys Of A School Reported Missing In Bengaluru, Investigation Team Formed

Six boys studying class IX in a school have gone missing, sending the parents and police into a tizzy.



The students of St Lawrence School at Kamakshipalya left their homes last evening saying they were going for tuition, but have not returned, police said today.







Police said they suspected that the boys might have planned a secret picnic.



An investigation team has been formed led by assistant commissioner of police Parameshwar Hegde to trace the children.



Besides alerting beat police personnel at railway stations and bus stands, information with pictures of the boys had been sent to all the police stations, especially in and around the picnic spots.



