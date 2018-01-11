Siddaramaiah's Defence On Comment On BJP, RSS: 'Meant Hindutva Terror'

On Wednesday, Mr Siddaramaiah provoked massive outrage as he likened the BJP, its ideological mentor RSS or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to terrorists, hours after he was described by the BJP as "anti-Hindu".
"They are themselves like terrorists in a way. BJP, RSS and Bajarang Dal also have terrorists within," he said, escalating his raging war of words with the opposition party in the state that is due for elections later this year.
"Whether it is the Popular Front of India (PFI), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Bajarang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad or any other organisation... if they indulge in disturbing harmony and brotherhood in the society, and spread communalism, they will not be tolerated," added the Chief Minister.
Today, he said: "What I had said was that BJP and RSS people are Hindutva terrorists."
Mr Siddaramaiah was speaking on political killings in the coastal Dakshina Kannada district and the blame-game between Islamist outfit PFI and its political wing SDPI and rightwing groups.
The state BJP accused Mr Siddaramaiah of desperately trying to polarise voters on communal lines ahead of polls.
"I urge Siddaramaiah to immediately apologise before the nation. Otherwise, we will protest all over the state tomorrow," said Karnataka BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje.