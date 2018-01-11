Siddaramaiah's Defence On Comment On BJP, RSS: "Meant Hindutva Terror"

BJP chief Amit Shah accused the Siddaramaiah government of playing "votebank politics".

Karnataka | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: January 11, 2018 15:34 IST
87 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Siddaramaiah's Defence On Comment On BJP, RSS: 'Meant Hindutva Terror'

Click to Play

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said BJP, RSS and Bajarang Dal also have terrorists within

Bengaluru:  Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today said "BJP and RSS people are Hindutva terrorists". What he offered as clarification of a controversial comment he made yesterday was hardly an improvement.

On Wednesday, Mr Siddaramaiah provoked massive outrage as he likened the BJP, its ideological mentor RSS or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to terrorists, hours after he was described by the BJP as "anti-Hindu".

"They are themselves like terrorists in a way. BJP, RSS and Bajarang Dal also have terrorists within," he said, escalating his raging war of words with the opposition party in the state that is due for elections later this year.

"Whether it is the Popular Front of India (PFI), Social  Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Bajarang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad or any other organisation... if they indulge in disturbing harmony and brotherhood in the society, and spread  communalism, they will not be tolerated," added the Chief Minister.

Today, he said: "What I had said was that BJP and RSS people are Hindutva terrorists."

Mr Siddaramaiah was speaking on political killings in the coastal Dakshina Kannada district and the blame-game between Islamist outfit PFI and its political wing SDPI and rightwing groups.

The state BJP accused Mr Siddaramaiah of desperately trying to polarise voters on communal lines ahead of polls.

Comments
Close [X]
The BJP has said the Chief Minister's comments "emphasize Congress's hatred towards Hindus".

"I urge Siddaramaiah to immediately apologise before the nation. Otherwise, we will protest all over the state tomorrow," said Karnataka BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje.

Trending

SiddaramaiahSiddaramaiah on BJP and RSS

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jet Air HostessHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaKamala Mills FireAadhaar Virtual IDGolden Globes 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................