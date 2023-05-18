Siddaramaiah To Be Karnataka Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar Deputy: Sources

Siddaramaiah will be elected as the Congress Legislative Party leader and cabinet formation discussions are almost complete, sources said, adding Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge worked through the night to find a solution.

There has, however, been no official word from DK Shivakumar on whether he has accepted. The Congress has been struggling to get Mr Shivakumar on board with the idea of a second term for Siddaramaiah in the top post.

Mr Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had made two offers to Mr Shivakumar at a meeting in Delhi on Wednesday. But the two-hour meet remained inconclusive, with the top post contender turning down both options, sources said. Another meet was held later in the evening.

Sources said the first option gave Mr Shivakumar the post of the state's single Deputy Chief Minister post alongside his current job -- heading the state party unit. He was also offered six ministries of his choice.

The offer indicated the party's drive to reach an amicable solution. The one-man one-post rule was enforced by Rahul Gandhi when Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was asked to run for party president -- a post currently occupied by Mr Kharge.

There was also Option 2 -- power sharing between Mr Shivakumar and Mr Siddaramaiah. Under this, Mr Siddaramaiah was to get the top post for two years, and would have been followed by Mr Shivakumar for three years, sources said. But sources said neither Mr Shivakumar nor Mr Siddaramaiah were ready to go second.

Mr Shivakumar has been insisting on the top post, citing his work over the last four years: Rebuilding the party after a chunk of its MLAs walked out toppling the alliance government with HD Kumaraswamy four years ago, and then leading it to the massive mandate in the last week's assembly election.

Failure to find a solution acceptable to all may cost the Congress dear in next year's general election. While Mr Shivakumar has a following among the state's politically crucial Vokkaligas, Mr Siddaramaiah has the support of the AHINDA platform -- an old social combination of minorities, Other Backward Classes, and Dalits, which had voted en masse for the Congress.

There is speculation that in the worst case scenario, Karnataka could become the next Rajasthan, where the rift between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot had brought the government to the brink of collapse. In Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath's government collapsed after Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out with 22 loyalists.