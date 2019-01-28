Siddaramaiah Caught On Camera Snatching Mic From Woman In Fit Of Rage

The turmoil within the ruling alliance in Karnataka today was capped by a video from the Congress camp that showed former chief minister Siddaramaiah, in a fit of anger, snatching off the microphone from a woman, in the process, accidentally dislodging her dupatta.

The woman, dressed in green, was identified as a party worker from Varuna, the constituency of his son Dr Yathindra in Mysuru district.

In the video, apparently questioning the continued absence of the lawmaker, she is heard saying, "We only met him at election time".

But that appeared to enrage Mr Siddaramaiah, who shouted at her and snatched off the mike.

The BJP was quick to take up the matter. In a tweet, the party called Mr Siddaramaiah "Dushasana" - the character in Mahabharata who tried to strip the Pandava's wife, Draupadi, in public.

The party also said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, instead of asking Ananth Kumar Hegde to resign following his remarks on Dinesh Gundu Rao and his wife, should ask Mr Siddaramaiah to step down.

Mr Siddaramaiah is already facing questions after some Congress lawmakers unfavourably compared chief minister H D Kumaraswamy with him.

Furious, the Chief Minister offered to step down today and said the Congress should exercise better control over its lawmakers.

About this issue by reporters, Mr Siddaramaiah said it was the media that was creating trouble, by going from one person to another with questions.