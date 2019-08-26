'Big Thing' If Yediyurappa Government Lasts For A Year: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said it would be "big thing" if the Yediyurappa government survived for one year

As the BS Yediyurappa government in Karnataka completed one month in office on Monday, Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah claimed it may last one year at the most.

Predicting mid-term election to the assembly, the former chief minister urged Congress workers to start preparing for it and strengthen the party.

"I have said, strengthen the party. Election may come any time, because no one has the belief that Yediyurappa government will continue for long," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he said, "...if they form the government along with rebels (17 disqualified former Congress-JD(S) legislators) can it last long? How long can they survive with those from Congress and JD(S)?"

He also said according to his assessment, it would be "big thing" if they survived for one year, asking how long the ruling BJP will continue in power with 105 MLAs.

"If they remain for one year, it is a big thing. They did not have the mandate of the people, they indulged in horse trading to come to power, people will teach them a lesson," he added.

Following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government 14 months after it came into being, Mr Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister on July 26, and proved his majority in the assembly three days later.

More than three weeks after taking over the reins, the BJP strongman in the state had expanded his cabinet last August 20, inducting 17 ministers. Today, it was announced that the state will have no fewer than three deputy chief ministers -- Govind Karjol, Dr Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.