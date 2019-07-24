Red Alert In Karnataka's Udupi, Kodagu Districts; Schools Shut Today

The IMD today issued a red alert for the two districts. (Representational)

Heavy rains lashed across Karnataka district for the third consecutive day on Wednesday affecting normal life.

Owing to the heavy downpour, the state government has announced holidays for all schools and colleges in Udupi and Kodagu districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has today issued a red alert for these two districts.

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, this monsoon surge has been activated due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation which is up to mid-tropospheric levels over Odisha and adjoining areas.

Heavy rains may trigger flash floods in many places in Karnataka in the coming days.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.