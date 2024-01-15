Dry Day, Schools Shut: Restrictions In Noida On Ram Temple Consecration Day

The 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony of Ram Lalla is on January 22 (File)

As the country gears up to see the grand 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, the state administration has implemented a comprehensive plan encompassing advanced security and traffic management for the big day.

The 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration and will perform the rituals in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15 pm.

In a bid to maintain the sanctity of the occasion, many states across the country have declared a "dry day" on January 22. A "dry day" is a day when the sale of alcoholic drinks is not allowed.

Several states in India have decided to impose a ban on the sale of liquor and meat on 22 January in view of Lord Ram's consecration ceremony. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand have so far declared a dry day on the inauguration day.

Dry Day In Uttar Pradesh

All liquor shops in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on January 22, according to an order issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration. The order also applies to military and paramilitary canteens, reported news agency PTI,

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on January 9, called for a closure of all liquor outlets in the state for the temple consecration ceremony, which he had described as a "national festival".

"In view of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, all country liquor, foreign liquor, beer, cannabis retail shops, premium retail vendors and model shops or bars in the city, military and paramilitary canteens, wholesale licensees and other excise licensees located in the district will remain closed on January 22," Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma said.

"The sale of all intoxicants (including bhang) will be completely closed on the said date and the licensees will not be entitled to any compensation or claim for the closure period," Mr Verma said, adding that a violation of the order would attract the strictest action.

Schools Shut In UP

The government has also declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the state on January 22.

"Considering the significance of the consecration ceremony of the eagerly awaited new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham, the Chief Minister has declared a holiday in educational institutions on January 22," an official release issued said.

Police in the state have increased the security and patrolling ahead of the high-profile event as many VVIP guests are expected to attend the event.

What are the security arrangements in Ayodhya?

A special task force of the Uttar Pradesh Police will provide a comprehensive security cover to the upcoming Ram temple complex in Ayodhya, a senior government functionary had told PTI.

A special task force of the UP Police will secure the temple premises including the main complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, that will be 380 feet long (east-west direction), 250 feet wide, and 161 feet high.

Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh Police will deploy drones and over 10,000 CCTV cameras to ensure security in Ayodhya on the day of the consecration ceremony DG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said over 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in Ayodhya district. Apart from this, modern technical equipment has also been deployed to help the police force.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has already taken charge of Ayodhya airport security with the deployment of more than 150 personnel days before the high-profile event.

The CISF, as per official sources, will provide an anti-terrorist and anti-sabotage cover to the airport that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30 last year, according to a PTI report.

Dry Day In These States Too:

Chhattisgarh:

Chhattisgarh, where the BJP recently won the assembly elections, was the first to ban the sale of alcohol on January 22. Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai announced this decision stating, "The state government has decided that January 22 will be a dry day in the entire state," reported news agency ANI.

Assam

Speaking at a press conference following a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announced, "To commemorate the inauguration of Ram temple, the Assam government has decided to declare January 22 as a dry day."

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Sunday that the state would observe a 'dry day' to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla that will be held at Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

"We have decided that January 22 will be a dry day in the entire state... Shops selling any kind of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance would remain closed on that day," Mr Yadav said.

Uttarakhand

Liquor shops and bars will remain closed in Uttarakhand on January 22 on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. An order to this effect was issued by Excise Commissioner Hari Chandra Semwal on Friday.

Rajasthan

On Sunday, the Rajasthan government, where the BJP is in power, also declared a dry day on January 22 in view of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The joint secretary of the finance department (excise) issued an order to this effect on Sunday.

This comes after an order by Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage Mayor Munesh Gurjar to keep all meat shops in the heritage area in the city closed on January 22.

Haryana:

The Haryana government has also declared a 'dry day' on January 22 in view of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple, reported PTI. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Monday.

Mr Khattar said he has directed the concerned department that liquor vends should remain shut on January 22.