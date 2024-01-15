All Liquor Shops To Remain Closed In Noida And Greater Noida On January 22

A violation of the order would attract the strictest action

All liquor shops in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on January 22, according to an order issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration.

The order, which also applies to military and paramilitary canteens, was issued during the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had, on January 9, called for a closure of all liquor outlets in the state for the temple consecration ceremony, which he had described as a "national festival".

"In view of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, all country liquor, foreign liquor, beer, cannabis retail shops, premium retail vendors and model shops or bars in the city, military and paramilitary canteens, wholesale licensees and other excise licensees located in the district will remain closed on January 22," Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma said.

"The sale of all intoxicants (including bhang) will be completely closed on the said date and the licensees will not be entitled to any compensation or claim for the closure period," Verma said in a statement issued on Sunday.

He said a violation of the order would attract the strictest action.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)