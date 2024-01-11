Alcohol Ban On Ram Mandir Consecration Day In Some BJP States

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set to be held on January 22.

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set to be held on January 22. The event will witness the installation of the Ram Lalla idol in the Ram Temple's sanctum-sanctorum, known as 'Pran Pratishtha.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

In an effort to maintain the sanctity of the occasion, several states have declared “dry days” on January 22.

A "dry day" is a day when the sale of alcoholic drinks is not allowed. This restriction is often put in place for specific occasions, holidays or cultural events to promote sobriety and respect the significance of the day. Apart from liquor shops, pubs and restaurants can't serve alcoholic beverages.

Which states have declared dry day on January 22?

1. Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently won the elections, was the first to ban the sale of alcohol on January 22. Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai announced this decision last week, stating, "The state government has decided that January 22 will be a dry day in the entire state," reported ANI News.

2. Assam

Speaking at a press conference following a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announced, "To commemorate the inauguration of Ram temple, the Assam government has decided to declare January 22 as a dry day.”

3. Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has also issued directives for a dry day as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the ban of liquor sales in the state on the day of 'Pran Pratishtha.' He emphasised that the day would be celebrated like a "national festival." January 22 has also been declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the state.

The Inauguration of the Ram Temple will be broadcast live from New York's iconic Times Square. The event will also be live-streamed at thousands of temples and booths across India as well as various Indian embassies and consulates across the world.