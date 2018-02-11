Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In 3 Karnataka Districts Tomorrow While the schedule of the Karnataka Assembly polls is yet to be announced, the campaign for the high-voltage election has already begun with the leaders of the Congress and BJP exchanging barbs.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The Congress is aiming to retain power in the southern state of Karnataka. New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will campaign in three districts of poll-bound Karnataka tomorrow during which he will address a tribal rally, two public meetings and visit a temple and a dargah, the party said today.



According to a Congress statement, Mr Gandhi will address a tribal rally at Devadurga in Raichur district and two public meetings at Jevargi and Kalburgi in Gulbarga district.



He is also scheduled to visit the Sharana Basaveshwara temple and the Khwaja Bande Nawaz dargah, both in Gulbarga, in the evening.



While the schedule of the Karnataka Assembly polls is yet to be announced, the campaign for the high-voltage election has already begun with the leaders of the Congress and BJP exchanging barbs.



The Congress is aiming to retain power in the southern state. Besides Karnataka, the party is in power in Punjab, Meghalaya, Mizoram and the Union Territory of Puducherry.



The HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) is the third major party in the Karnataka polls.



