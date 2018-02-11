Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In 3 Karnataka Districts Tomorrow

According to a Congress statement, Mr Gandhi will address a tribal rally at Devadurga in Raichur district and two public meetings at Jevargi and Kalburgi in Gulbarga district.
He is also scheduled to visit the Sharana Basaveshwara temple and the Khwaja Bande Nawaz dargah, both in Gulbarga, in the evening.
While the schedule of the Karnataka Assembly polls is yet to be announced, the campaign for the high-voltage election has already begun with the leaders of the Congress and BJP exchanging barbs.
The HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) is the third major party in the Karnataka polls.