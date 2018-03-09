Police Make First Arrest In Journalist Gauri Lankesh Murder Case

Updated: March 09, 2018 16:58 IST
KT Naveen Kumar was caught by the Karnataka central crime branch on last month

Bengaluru:  Six months after senior journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder, a special police team probing the case made the first arrest in the case today. KT Naveen Kumar was taken into custody for questioning a week ago, nearly a fortnight after his arrest on a charge of possessing a pistol and live bullets in Bengaluru.

The accused was caught by the state police's central crime branch on February 18. A native of Mandya district about 100 km from Bengaluru, Naveen Kumar was suspected to be on his way to sell the firearm.

Gauri Lankesh, 55, a critic of right-wing ideology and a fierce advocate of secularism, was shot dead at close range by unidentified men outside her home in Bengaluru on the night of September 5 last year. She edited Lankesh Patrike, a weekly newspaper.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy had said that the murder probe would "end soon".

