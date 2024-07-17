Karnataka High Court Gives Bail To 3 Murder Accused In Gauri Lankesh Case

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on September 5, 2017 outside her house in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to three accused arrested in connection with the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty today granted bail to Amit Digvekar, HL Suresh and KT Naveen Kumar.

Citing delay in the trial, the three men accused of murder, had sought bail.

In December last year, the court had granted bail to another accused N Mohan Nayak.

Gauri Lankesh, an outspoken critic of Hindutva groups, was shot dead on September 5, 2017 outside her house in Bengaluru.



