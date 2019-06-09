Frog Wedding In Karnataka's Udupi In A Bid To Appease Rain Gods

Two frogs were married in Udupi to appease rain god.

A citizen's forum on Saturday arranged the marriage of two frogs in Udupi in an attempt to appease the rain gods. Locals believe that this ritual called the "Mandooka Parinaya" will bring rain and they will get respite from the scorching heat.

The "Udupi Nagarika Vedike" or Udupi Citizen Forum (UCF) believes that the wedding of the frogs will get the much-needed rains for the locals as the people of the coastal district of Udupi, over the past few months, are reeling under water crisis.

The wedding ritual began by catching hold of a male and a female frog from two different villages. Hundreds of guests were invited to attend the wedding. The two frogs were dressed in a custom-made outfits for the marriage ceremony.

"The wedding of male frog "Varun" from Kalsanka and female frog namely "Varsha" from Keelinje near Kolagiri was performed as per the Hindu tradition," said the members of UCF.

The newly-wed couple will be sent on a honeymoon to Mannapalla area that is near Manipal.

Several such attempts have been made by the people in different parts of the country to appease the rain gods due to heatwave and water crisis.