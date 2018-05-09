Boy With Golden Spoon Can't Fathom Poverty: PM Modi Mocks Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the "Congress has kept the people of the country divided on the basis of caste and religion, and uses it for their personal and political advantage."

PM Modi said Rahul Gandhi will never understand problems of the poor as he was "born with a golden spoon" Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, saying, one who is born with a golden spoon will never understand the difficulties and troubles of the poor, or the importance of the Swachh Bharat campaign.



"When I had spoken about the need for Swachh Bharat and building toilets from the Red Fort, the 'Naamdaars' mocked me. Those who are born with a golden spoon never understand the troubles and difficulties of the poor. We are committed to serve the poor and will continue to do so," the prime minister said.



Addressing a public meeting in Karnataka, PM Modi spoke about Mallamma, a small girl from Koppal district, who had to resort to a hunger strike for a toilet in her house -- about whom he had even mentioned in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' in 2016 -- and had thus boosted the Swachh Bharat campaign in the country.



"I am happy that lakhs of our daughters like Mallamma have showed the path to the entire country," said PM Modi, adding that a toilet is not just a facility, but is closely associated with the dignity of women who either had to wait for the sun to set or relieve themselves or before sunrise.



"The toilet coverage in the country before 2014 was only 40 per cent but after four years of hard work by our government and the efforts put in by our daughters like Mallamma, we have raised the coverage to 80 per cent of all the homes across the country," the prime minister highlighted.



Prime Minister Modi also said that the BJP believes in "Rashtra Bhakti" (being devoted to the country) and serving the society unlike the Congress whose only concern is betterment of one family. Without naming them directly, he hinted at the Gandhi family that has given three prime ministers since Independence with Rahul Gandhi being the fourth generation running for the post in 2019.



Continuing his speech, PM Modi said, "Our only mantra is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'. But for the Congress party, the benefit of only one family means everything. They run a government and bring down a government for that one family. They can go to any extent -- divide brothers and divide the country -- just to come to power."



The Prime Minister said former Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa of the BJP, started a campaign for the state's development but the moment the Congress government came in, it stopped all the works started by him and began giving priority to people on the basis of caste. He went on to say that the "Congress has kept the people of the country divided on the basis of caste and religion, and uses it for their personal and political advantage."



"After May 15, when Yeddyurappa forms the government in Karnataka, he will spread a network of cooperatives in the state that will give loans to women at only one per cent interest rate up to Rs 2 lakh," PM Modi said as he listed down other plans to support women, farmers and tourism.





