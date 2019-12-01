Movement Restrictions To Be Imposed In Some Bengaluru Areas For Bypolls

By-elections will be held in Karnataka, necessiated by the disqualification of several MLAs

Any gathering of more than four people will be banned from December 3 to 6 in areas in Karnataka where bypolls will be held. They are under the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru comissionerate, including Mahalakshmi Layout, KR Puram, Shivaji Nagar and Yeshwantpura.

By-elections will be held across 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka including Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagar, Chickballapura, Hosakote, KR Pete and Hunsur.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court upheld former Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

The rebel legislators were earlier barred from contesting polls for the duration of the current assembly, which is scheduled to end in 2023.

The move marked the end of Congress-JDS coalition government, paving the way for the BJP to stake claim to form government in the state.

The MLAs then moved the top court challenging their disqualification. They sought quashing of the order passed by the Speaker and the ban imposed on them to contest elections.