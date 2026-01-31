6, Including Schoolchildren, Injured In Suspicious Explosion In Karnataka

At least six people, including school-going children, sustained serious injuries after a suspected explosive object detonated on a roadside stretch near Karnataka's Molgi Marayya Temple in Molkera village on Friday.

The sudden explosion triggered panic in the village, with residents rushing to the scene to assist the injured before emergency services arrived.

The nature of the object that exploded is yet to be determined. Forensic teams are expected to examine the spot to collect samples and assess the cause of the explosion.

Local authorities have begun a preliminary inquiry to establish whether negligence or criminal activity was involved.

According to preliminary findings, a man dealing with inflammable products had stored materials meant for disposal together, which is believed to have triggered the explosion.

The victims were shifted to nearby medical facilities, where doctors described some of the injuries as serious.

Security has been heightened in and around the village as a precautionary measure.

District in-charge minister Eshwar B Khandre has directed officials to ensure immediate medical care for the injured while ordering a comprehensive investigation into the blast.