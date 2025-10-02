Minor Boy Attacks Colleague With Machete In Karnataka In Fight Over Rs 50

A man working at a meat shop in Karnataka was attacked with a machete by a minor colleague over an argument involving Rs 50. The 25-year-old man, who was attacked on Wednesday morning in Tumakuru city, is out of danger.

The victim, identified as Rejajul Rehman (25), had been working at a local meat shop in Nagavalli village for the past year. A minor boy joined the same shop a month ago. Both, natives of Assam, were living together in an old house belonging to the shop owner.

The two are said to have had an argument during shop transactions over a share of Rs 50. Alleging that Rehman had not paid him his due, the boy plotted an attack. On Wednesday morning, when Rehman was asleep, the boy brought a machete from the shop, switched off the house lights, and struck him on the neck.

Locals rushed Rehman to the hospital. The victim was first treated at Tumakuru District Hospital and later shifted to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, for further care.

A case has been registered at Hebbur Police Station, and further investigation is underway.