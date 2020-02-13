3 Arrested For Sexually Harassing Madrasa Student In Karnataka: Police

The accused have been remanded to judicial custody till February 25 (Representational)

A student at a Madrasa in Karnataka's Ullal was waylaid and sexually harassed by three men on Monday morning, police said. The accused, in their mid-twenties, have been arrested in Mangalore and charged under the POCSO Act.

The minor girl along with others was going to class at the Madrasa when the accused waylaid them and held her hand, police said. She managed to somehow escape and informed the teacher at the Madrasa.

The Madrasa administration informed the police and after investigation the accused were tracked down and arrested. The accused, Kiran Kumar, 26, Gopal, 25, and Subhash, 29, have been remanded to judicial custody till February 25.

"Three girls were going together to the Madrasa. The accused held the hand of one of them. We have arrested them and sent them to jail," senior police officer Harsha said.

Some activists of right-wing Hindu organisations have reportedly alleged that the accused are innocent and police have framed them.