Lookout Notice Against Ex-Minister's Son Aditya Alva In Karnataka Drug Case: Report

The Central Crime Branch, which is investigating the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, has issued a lookout notice against former minister and late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva, who has been missing.

The police suspect that Mr Alva is in India and is hiding to evade arrest.

They also fear that he may tried to run away from the country and accordingly all the airports in India have been alerted to arrest him, police sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

"We have issued a lookout notice for Aditya Alva," an officer in the CCB told news agency Press Trust of India.

Meanwhile, the Internal Security Division, which is simultaneously probing the case had summoned a few television and film artists besides sports personalities.

However, no one has been arrested yet.

According to the Internal Security Division officials, notices have been served on 67 people.

The state police started investigating drug abuse among bigwigs including those in the film industry after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru with a drug haul.

They were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.

The CCB has arrested 13 people in this connection while it is in lookout for at least seven more people.

Those arrested include film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani realtor Rahul Thonse and RTO clerk BK Ravishankar.



